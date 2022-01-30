January 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paralimni says bidding for watersports operations to go ahead after court challenge

By Staff Reporter076
paralimni
Photo: CNA

The Famagusta district court has thrown out a case brought by watersports providers in Paralimni who challenged a tender process launched by the municipality for a renewal of services.

Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said the bidding process would now continue, according to CNA.
In a social media post, he said the municipality had launched a bidding process for the provision of watersports on the beaches but hat existing providers had challenged it, demanding that the tender included a condition that bidders should have five years experience.

The attorney-general, the mayor said, was of the opinion that such a provision was contrary to legislation and the EU acquis, he added.

Watersports operators had filed for an injunction to prevent the bidding from going ahead.

“The bidding process will continue normally with all due respect to the right of anyone to participate in the public bidding,” the mayor said.

“The beaches of the municipality are nobody’s personal nest”.

