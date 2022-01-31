January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 36 fines for decree violations

By Iole Damaskinos0136
comment theo greengrocer fined 4,000 euros for not checking safepasses earlier this month

Twenty individuals and 16 establishments were fined in the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Monday as a total of 2,152 checks were carried out around the island to check for violations of Covid restrictions.

The fines ranged from €500 to €1500.

Most fines were for non-possession of a valid SafePass. One fine was issued for a allowing more customers than permitted onto the premises and one for allowing dancing.

In Nicosia, 583 inspections were carried out with nine people and nine businesses fined. In Limassol, 149 inspections resulted in five people and four businesses fined. In Famagusta, 420 inspections were carried out with four people fined. In Larnaca following 468 inspections, two individuals and one establishment were fined. In Paphos, 249 inspections resulted in fines for two establishments.

In addition, five people were fined at the airport, for arrival without a 24-hour rapid test.

 

