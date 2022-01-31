January 31, 2022

Moderna receives full US approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Covid-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older.

The vaccine received an emergency use authorization in December 2020, and Moderna in August last year said it had completed the filing process for full approval of the vaccine.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 shot received full approval in the United States last year.

Moderna’s vaccine is cleared for use in more than 70 countries, including Canada and the European Union.

