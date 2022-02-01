February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Cyprus volunteers complete major clean-up drive

Lidl Cyprus recorded its own substantial contribution to the protection of the environment by participating in the Pancyprian Cleaning Campaign “Let’s do it!”, of which it was a major sponsor.

The Let’s do it! Cyprus campaign is part of REset Plastic, the international strategy of the Schwarz group for plastics, in which Lidl Cyprus also participates, specifically in the fields of REmove and REcycle.

The success of the local campaign, organised in tandem with the Together Cyprus Volunteer Network and Office of the Environment Commissioner, is reflected in its outcome: a total of 186 tonnes of waste, equal to the weight of a train engine, was collected.

Specifically, 145 tonnes of mixed waste and 41 tonnes of PMD materials such as plastic bottles, plastic containers, bags, metal and paper packaging were gathered. Of all this waste, more than 20 per cent of the discarded material has now already been recycled.

Throughout the actions, the prescribed sanitary protection measures and Covid-19 protocols were strictly observed.

The personnel of Lidl Cyprus feel very proud, as they took part in a large mobilisation in which over 700 groups, numbering 15,000 volunteers, participated. Actively contributing to the campaign, representatives of Lidl Cyprus from its 18 stores, logistics centre and headquarters, along with partners and volunteers, gathered at selected city locations, island-wide, and joined forces to protect the environment.

Thanks to the campaign, Lidl Cyprus contributed to the awareness and mobilisation of Cypriot society, while, through its partnership with the Together Cyprus Volunteer Network, it implemented its policy to support any initiative that helps reduce the reckless use of plastic, as well as promote a circular economy.

“We are part of Cypriot society and such activities are part of our strategy for hands-on support of human-centred initiatives, and serve our vision for a better tomorrow,” said Lidl Cyprus General Manager Spyros Kondylis.

