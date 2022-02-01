Online petition calls for Archbishop to resign

An online petition has been launched calling for the immediate resignation of Archbishop Chrysostomos after he placed a dozen priests on mandatory three-month leave because they are unvaccinated.

The petition on Avaaz.org started on Monday and had collected 1,700 signatures by lunchtime on Tuesday.

It was created following the initiative of controversial gynaecologist and writer Antry Polydorou who has participated in protests against the coronavirus measures and mandatory vaccinations.

The post explains how the 12 priests were put on mandatory leave for three months, because they failed to respond to Archbishop’s calls to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The leave may be extended for another three months, possibly even leading to their removal if they continue to undermine his authority by refusing vaccination.

The archbishop has said it is unheard of for priests to disobey him in such a manner and that they may be taking advantage of his poor health.

Meanwhile, there are another 15 priests in the archdiocese who remain unvaccinated, but those cited medical reasons for not being able to get the jab.

This is a “cruel form of dictatorship [and] coercion”, the petition said.

The row has been rumbling on for months, with Archbishop Chrysostomos II taking a hard line on vaccinations, warning for months that those who refuse his demand will face sanctions.

The archbishop has taken a firm stance on the need for his staff to be vaccinated, but others within the church – most notably the bishop of Morphou – publicly campaigned against the rollout.

But Morphou Bishop Neophytos has been quiet since September, following a meeting held between President Nicos Anastasiades and the Holy Synod after which Neophytos said he and the other bishops “agreed with his Beatitude’s proposal that within the Holy Synod we will voice our dissent whenever we happen to disagree with a decision by the majority.

“But in public, we shall remain silent, provided that we are not provoked into responding, and we will publicly express our assent with the decisions of the majority of the Holy Synod, whenever we happen to agree.”