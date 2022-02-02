February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Food and Drink Life & Style

Asian step-by-step home cooking recipes: Lamb Balti

By Yu Mon Khin067
lamb balti
Indian takeaway style Lamb Balti recipe made with tender lamb cooked in flavourful curry sauce. This dish goes well with your favourite rice dishes or naan. If you are a fan of Indian curry, you must try this recipe.

Now you can replicate this delicious Indian dish with these easy-to-follow instructions.

Ingredients

Lamb
Herbs and Spices
Cumin seeds
Bay leaves
Cardamom
Garam Masala
Tomatoes
Yoghurt

 

Full Ingredients and written recipe check out my website: https://khinskitchen.com/easy-keema-rice/

Full Recipe Video Tutorial

About Khin’s Kitchen
Khin’s Kitchen is all about delicious Asian family home cooking recipes. Created by Khin and her husband in April 2020 to share family recipes with everyone who wants to learn Asian home cooking. The recipes shared are tried, tested and delicious.

 

