February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nine businesses and 14 people fined after 1,820 checks

By Staff Reporter08
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ

Nine businesses and 14 individuals were booked for violating coronavirus protocols after 1,820 checks in the last 24 hours, police said early on Wednesday.

Most fines came after 385 checks in Nicosia, where seven establishments and four people were fined.

Another two businesses were booked after 147 checks in Paphos, while in Famagusta, five people were booked after 369 checks, in Limassol four after 186 checks and one person in Larnaca after 520 checks.

Officers in Moprhou and traffic police also carried out 110 and 103 checks respectively without reporting any violations.

Failure to wear a face mask or present a SafePass is among the main violations.

The checks were carried out between 6am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday, police said.

