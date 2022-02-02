February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remand for man working as a doctor without a licence

By Jonathan Shkurko0178

A 64-year-old man was remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday after being arrested for working as a doctor without a licence and for selling drugs illegally.

The man was arrested after a tip off received by one of his patients. According to a statement released by the police, he was also in possession of drugs and medicines that have not been yet approved in Cyprus.

Police officers searched the man’s workplace and house on Tuesday, finding a large number of unlicensed drugs, prescription pads, as well as a considerable amount of money. Several items were collected as evidence from the man’s premises, who will appear in court at a date yet to be set.

 

