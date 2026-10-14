The met department issued an updated orange warning for severe storms, starting at 3pm on Wednesday and lasting until 5am on Thursday.

The initial warning had said the storms would begin at 7pm.

During the warning, a barometric low, accompanied by strong storms, is expected to affect the area, while during the phenomena the winds will be variable, with strong gusts and possible hail.

Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to range between 55 and 70 millimetres per hour.