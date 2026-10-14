On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected, mainly in the west of the island, but spreading to other areas throughout the day.

In the event of a storm, hail is also likely to fall, while the winds may change and strengthen significantly.

Temperatures will rise to around 27 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 17 degrees in the higher mountains.

The winds will initially blow mainly southeasterly, initially ranging between 3 to 4 Beaufort and later increase to up to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be a little rough and locally even rough.

Tonight, the weather continue to be mainly cloudy with rain and local storms, which may bring hail.

Temperatures will drop to 17 degrees Celsius inland, around 19 degrees on the coast and to 9 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southeast to southwest, reaching up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough and locally rough.

The weather conditions are expected to continue until Saturday.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly over the next three days.