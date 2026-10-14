Attorney-general George Savvides has warned against accusations levied by media outlets that institutions are concealing wrongdoing, saying slogans that “everything is being covered up” were “extremely dangerous”.

Speaking at the bar association’s general assembly on Wednesday, Savvides defended freedom of expression while arguing that it must not become a vehicle for “deliberate misinformation and unfounded allegations”.

His remarks come amid controversy over the legal service’s handling of several cases, including the spy van surveillance affair and allegations examined by the anti-corruption authority concerning former president Nicos Anastasiades.

Savvides said the public debate was increasingly characterised by “premature conclusions and the adoption of opinions without sufficient examination”.

“The ease with which institutions are thrown into the ‘fire’ and people are publicly lynched and slandered through the online uproar is not acceptable”, he said.

“Trust must be restored, although some deliberately seek to undermine it. The answer, however, is not to act as a tyrant such as Nero or a spectator to public humiliation like in the Colosseum”, he remarked.

He said claims that “the majority are corrupt” were also dangerous, arguing that freedom of expression carried responsibilities and that public discussion required “evidence and critical thinking”.

The comments follow renewed questions over the legal service’s handling of the spy van affair, which centred on surveillance equipment marketed by WiSpear, a company formerly headed by Israeli businessman Tal Dilian.

The anti-corruption authority ended its investigation into the affair in September, but a dispute subsequently emerged over whether deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides had been within the scope of the inquiry.

The authority said it had intended to examine all aspects of the case, including a possible conflict of interest involving Angelides.

Savvides rejected that account, arguing that the authority’s correspondence had not referred to the legal service’s handling of the affair or to Angelides.

The authority said the legal service had informed it that matters it wished to investigate had already been examined by the competent authorities.

Savvides challenged its interpretation of the correspondence and invited it to make the relevant letter public in full.

The affair dates to 2019, when police began investigating WiSpear after Dilian publicly demonstrated surveillance equipment installed in a van.

Criminal proceedings against Dilian and two co-defendants were suspended by Savvides in November 2021.

WiSpear later pleaded guilty to data protection breaches and was fined €76,000.

Savvides and Angelides also recused themselves in June from further involvement in the handling of the anti-corruption authority’s report into allegations raised in journalist Makarios Drousiotis’ book Mafia State.

The report examined allegations concerning Anastasiades and others and raised the possibility of criminal liability for abuse of power by the former president.

Savvides said he was stepping aside because of his friendship with Anastasiades and to “ensure impartiality”.

The findings prompted calls from opposition parties and demonstrators for both to resign.

At Wednesday’s assembly, Savvides said the legal profession had a responsibility to promote evidence-based public discussion, arguing that the country needed “more documented reason”.