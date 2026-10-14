Liverpool beat LASK 6-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday to secure their second win in two league-stage matches, although conceding three goals in the second half exposed defensive weaknesses.

Liverpool led 3-0 at half-time after goals from R. Araujo in the 22nd minute and a brace from Barcola, who scored in the 24th and 37th minutes.

Jeremie Frimpong extended the lead in the 51st minute before LASK responded through Ljubicic in the 63rd.

Barcola completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute, but the hosts scored twice in three minutes through Flecker in the 74th and 77th minutes to reduce the deficit.

Koumas scored Liverpool’s sixth in the 72nd minute, ensuring the visitors maintained a comfortable lead despite LASK’s late pressure.

The result was Liverpool’s highest-scoring European match since their 5-4 victory over Alaves in the 2001 Uefa Cup final.