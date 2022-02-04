February 4, 2022

Will the Ayia Napa rape case now be properly investigated?

By Rosie Charalambous0105
272832899 468997354736349 3468343486546193926 n
Demonstrators outside court on Monday (Christos Theodorides)

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Are both sides in Cyprus are using the issue of Varosha for their own political ends?
  • After a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court will the Ayia Napa rape case now be fully and properly investigated and those accused face justice?
  • Buses in Nicosia and Larnaca now offer 5G connectivity

