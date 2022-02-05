A minute with Marilena Kitromilis Figure skater on the Cyprus national team

Where do you live?

I live in Boston, Massachusetts with my mom, dad, and twin brother Mikhail

What did you have for breakfast?

This morning I had an English muffin sandwich with eggs and cheese, and some raspberries

Describe your perfect day

There’s so many ways to spend a ‘perfect day’, but lately I’ve been wanting to go skiing so I’d like to do that in the morning then enjoy a nice brunch with crepes and lots of fruit. Then I’d like to skate in a big loop on a large lake to enjoy the scenery. Play some board games, eat a delicious dinner that includes pasta, then read a good book before falling asleep. Yep, that would be a great day!

Best book ever read?

There are so many good books, I can’t choose! I guess I would say The Starless Sea since I recently read it and loved the out of the box connections between a fantasy world and our world.

Best childhood memory?

When I was about 6, my brother Mikhail and I were on our trampoline and we would make up little routines on it, jumping around and dancing and just laughing a lot.

What is always in your fridge?

Apples, carrots, cabbage, pickles of some sort, lots of cheese, salami, lemons, and olives.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Taeyeon’s Spark and Twice’s I Can’t Stop Me

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal is a Polar Bear, since we both enjoy snow and ice.

What are you most proud of?

So far I’m most proud of being the 2021 Autumn Classic International champion which earned a place for Cyprus at Worlds and the recent European Championships!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I can’t think of any scene in particular to be honest

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would pick Julia Childs, because I’ve always been fascinated by her life story and would enjoy talking with her.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back to Florida in 2013 to see my grandfather and spend more time with him

What is your greatest fear?

Not sure

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would say, ‘Smile more.:) Don’t worry so much!’

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

If they had no desire to improve in life, that would be a big no from me.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would call my family members and friends one by one while wandering around outside and enjoying nature while I still could.