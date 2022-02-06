February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen driver loses control, runs over four girls aged 16 on pavement

By Staff Reporter00
Nicosia general

An 18 year-old man has been arrested in Nicosia after losing control of his car and smashing into four teenage girls standing in front of a supermarket wall in Lakatamia.

The girls were taken to Nicosia hospital. Two of the four needed surgery and the other two were treated at A&E, police said.

One of the girls is in critical condition and had to have her left leg amputated. A second suffered fractures to her legs, ribs and pelvis.

The incident happened around midnight Saturday.

Police said on Sunday they were investigating the exact circumstances of how the 18-year-old lost control of his car and ended up on the pavement. Blood analysis came back negative for alcohol and drugs, they said.

