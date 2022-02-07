February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Secondary school teachers say test to stay risks school closures

By Gina Agapiou0191
Test-to-stay tests being carried out in a school

More coronavirus cases are being detected among students after the implementation of the test to stay policy, risking school closure, secondary state teachers’ union Oelmek said on Monday.

On the same day primary school teachers protested inadequate safety measures in schools, Oelmek expressed concern over the newly implemented test to stay policy, expected to be soon extended to other public services.

Prior to the implementation of the policy, the union said it had highlighted this would risk spreading the virus and would cause operational problems.

They say their concerns were justified since teachers have been informed that large clusters have been recorded at schools since the test to stay measure, which did not exist before.

At the same time, the union said, operational and organisational problems remain.

The testing sites operating at schools as part of the measure were recently criticised for staff shortages which meant at times whole sites failed to operate.

Oelmek has requested an immediate meeting with officials and epidemiologists who approved the measure, to assess the situation and “possibly to suspend the measure before it causes any greater spread”, leading to school closures.

“Prior to the implementation of the measure, no school or secondary education department was closed. Since the implementation of the measure, with the increase in cases and close contacts recorded in recent days, this risk unfortunately seems to be increasing,” the announcement added.

 

