February 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Five deaths, 2,779 new infections

By Nick Theodoulou0134
covid

Five deaths from coronavirus and 2,779 new infections were announced on Wednesday out of 95,572 PCR and rapid tests.

The deaths were four men, aged 65, 85, 88 and 90. A woman, aged 94, also died.

There are 199 people in hospital with the virus of whom 49 are in serious condition.

Related Posts

Events celebrating love

Eleni Philippou

Sweden declares pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Reuters News Service

Paphos goes ‘door to door’ with new recycling app

Paul Lambis

Priests test out their shooting skills

Nick Theodoulou

Tourism Minister upbeat about Russian market

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Finance Minister turns tables on Gesy supervisor over understaffing and doctors’ pay

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign