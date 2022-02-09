New arrest over other offences for suspect linked with fugitives

Police on Wednesday said they had found an air rifle in the apartment of a 44-year-old man who has been connected with one of the two detainees who escaped from Paphos police station in the weekend.

They also identified property reported stolen two years ago.

Police chief Michalis Nicolaou told the Cyprus News Agency police had raided the apartment because an acquaintance known to one of the escapees was staying there.

The man, who is wanted for burglary and theft, was not found in the premises therefore the search was carried out in the presence of the community leader, Ioannou said.

Among the property found, were computers, mobile phones, various tools, electrical equipment, jewellery, coins of various countries, banknotes and a shotgun with a broken barrel and stock.

Further investigations revealed all the recovered items were stolen during a burglary that took place in Steni village in December 2020.

An air rifle, the possession of which is prohibited, and a number of hunting cartridges were also recovered, the officer said.

New arrest warrants were issued against the man regarding the new offences against him.

Nicolaou added more checks are being carried out at various residences and businesses as part of the investigations to locate the two persons who escaped police detention early on Saturday.

The escapees are Alexandros Sarkisides, aged 28, and Ernai Kozmiov, aged 34, both of Russian origin who hold Greek passports and are thought to be behind over 40 thefts from cars and houses.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou had said police have not yet been able to rule out that the escapees may have had assistance from inside the detention centre, as the exit gates were seemingly left open.

Three officers have been suspended for ten days in relation to the escape.

The unit assigned to catching the escapees is in contact with the crisis office, set up by the Paphos police, which is working throughout the day to bring the two men in.

Police appealed to the public to contact them with any information they might have to help locate the suspects on 26806021, the citizen’s line on 1460, through police’s app or website, or by visiting their nearest police station.