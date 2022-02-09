Seven essential tips before buying your sunglasses

Sunglasses improve our visibility on a sunny day. Also, wearing the correct sunglasses is a great way to protect yourself against UV rays that can cause short-term and long-term eye damage. We offer you some tips to consider when buying your eyeglasses.

They have to filter 100% UV rays

The most important factor to consider before buying a new model of sunglasses to protect your eyes is that it has a sticker that indicates that they block 100% ultraviolet rays. However, according to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Ophthalmology on sun protection, less than half of people who buy sunglasses take the time to check if the lenses protect their eyes from ultraviolet light.

Choose a large model

The bigger your new model of sunglasses, the more protected your eyes will be. Therefore, consider buying rectangular sunglasses or square black sunglasses with large lenses. In this way, you prevent UV rays from entering the eyes through the sides of the lenses.

Dark glasses do not protect better

Sunglasses with dark lenses decrease the amount of visible light that passes through the lenses, unlike lighter lenses. However, they do not necessarily offer greater protection against invisible UV rays. To protect yourself from the sun properly, make sure that the model of sunglasses you choose blocks 100% ultraviolet radiation; do not get carried away by the opacity of the moons.

Pay attention to color

Some models of sunglasses for women and men come with amber, green or gray lenses. However, these shades do not offer greater protection against sunlight, but can increase contrast, which is useful for athletes who play baseball or golf. Similarly, pay attention to pink or blue windows, as they can be inconvenient when driving a vehicle.

Polarized lenses reduce glare but not UV radiation.

Polarized sunglasses reduce glare from reflective surfaces like water or pavement. In this way, they improve the clarity of vision and contrast to better see objects on the ground and through the water.

However, this feature does not protect you from the sun, it only allows you to carry out activities such as driving or being in the water in a safer and more pleasant way. So make sure the polarized sunglasses you choose have UV protection.

Cost should not be a factor

Sunglasses don’t have to be expensive to provide adequate protection. Some inexpensive models of sunglasses that block the sun’s rays 100% can be just as effective as higher-priced options. But prices never lie. If you buy Versace sunglasses and eyeglasses, you definitely don’t have to worry about the quality.

Choose a good protection index

The protection category varies from 0 to 4. The higher the index, the more the light intensity will be reduced.

– Category 0 sunglasses are comfortable and aesthetic lenses; They offer very little protection from ultraviolet radiation.

– Category 1 sunlight filtering glasses are recommended for mild sunny days.

– Category 2 lenses are suitable for medium sun exposure.

– Category 3 solar lenses are ideal for use in common situations of intense sun exposure: at sea, in the mountains, for winter sports, etc.

– Category 4 glasses are the most powerful filters: they are suitable for extreme exposures where the sun reflects off the snow (for example, for mountaineering, on glaciers, etc.).

We hope these seven tips were useful!