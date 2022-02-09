The hottest denim trends of 2022

From wide leg jeans to retro jackets, this year it’s all about easy-to-wear pieces, says KATIE WRIGHT

An eternal wardrobe staple, denim never really goes out of style. But the way we wear the beloved blue fabric? That never stops evolving.

Recently, we’ve seen some seismic sartorial shifts as designers and trendsetters move in a new denim direction, away from restrictive styles to looser silhouettes.

That doesn’t mean you have to overhaul your whole wardrobe, however. With a couple of key buys you can update your look ready for spring and beyond.

So what’s new for 2022? These are the catwalk and street style-inspired denim trends that are going to be huge this year…

Wide leg jeans

It’s official: skinny jeans are O-V-E-R. (For now anyway – we know they’ll be back, so don’t ditch your old faves yet.)

As seen on the runways at Valentino, Balenciaga, MSGM and more, slouchy, 90s-inspired styles that sweep the floor as you walk are de rigueur, teamed with luxe knitwear and stiletto boots or slim-fit tops and trainers.

If you feel that ultra-baggy jeans drown you a bit, opt for a hem that finishes on the ankle, or wear with leg-lengthening high heels.

Denim skirts

While the spring/summer catwalks were awash with miniskirts, when it came to denim, midi ruled – with calf-length styles seen at Saint Laurent, Dior and Loewe.

An ideal transitional piece, a denim midi skirt can be styled with a slouchy jumper and long boots in winter, or a blouse and sandals when the weather warms up.

Denim jumpsuits

Boiler suit, jumpsuit, coveralls… whatever you call it, a denim all-in-one is an easy solution for trendy weekend dressing.

Throw yours on with trainers for an instant casual outfit or dress it up by teaming with a wool roll neck, heeled boots and a boxy leather handbag.

Oversized jackets

Just as with jeans, denim jackets are throwing it back to the Nineties right now with oversized trucker and aviator styles taking centre stage.

Double denim – as seen several times recently on Kanye West and new flame Julia Fox – is another major trend right now, so pair your jacket with matching jeans (loose fit, of course) for head-to-toe hotness.