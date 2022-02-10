February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Coronavirus: One death, 2,815 people test positive on Thursday (Updated)

By Staff Reporter
Health authorities on Thursday announced one more death from Covid-19, while nationwide testing detected 2,815 new positives.

The latest fatality was a woman aged 78 who passed away on Wednesday. That brings the death toll since March 2020 to 762.

In hospitals, 198 people were being treated for Covid-19. Fourt-seven patients were said to be in a serious condition; of these four were in ICU but not on a ventilator, 14 intubated, and 29 in high-dependency units.

In addition, 28 post-Covid patients continued to be intubated.

The health ministry reported that 64.15 per cent of those in hospital had no record of vaccination.

The day’s 2,815 positives came from 113,030 tests, giving a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent.

Notably, in nursing homes 752 tests tracked 17 positives. And the test-to-stay detected 60 positives from 6,448 rapid tests.

The health ministry released the results in a different format. It stopped citing the number of patients in each hospital, instead providing only the overall number. And it began referencing separately the respective positivity rates obtained from private initiative tests and those used for SafePass purposes as these “carry different weight.”

The ministry also reiterated that the numbers cited in the daily bulletins are “indicative” and may be subject to revision in the national surveillance report published every other Friday.

