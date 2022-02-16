February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence minister calls Austria a ‘great ally’

By Jonathan Shkurko046
Υπουργός Άμυνας – Υπουργός Άμυνας

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides called Austria “a great ally” on Wednesday during the visit of the country’s Federal Minister of Defence Klaudia Tanner, who he also thanked for its long-standing commitment and contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

“Austria’s contribution is nowadays more important than ever given the increasing provocations by the Turkish occupation forces along the ceasefire line,” Petrides said.

The two defence ministers also discussed Turkey’s escalating provocations and illegal activities in relation to Varosha and Rizokarpaso as well as in Cyprus’ exclusive economic and maritime zones.

“Blatantly disregarding the calls by the international community, Turkey continues with its plans to create new faits accompli on the ground. The international community cannot remain idle,” Petrides said.

Other topics discussed included the illegal migration and border security issue as well as a broad range of regional and other issues, primarily in the context of security and defence.

“We both attended the last EU Defence Ministers meeting during which the Strategic Compass was discussed.

“We look forward to this discussion which will lead to the EU’s increased strategic autonomy, resilience and ability to act to the benefit of its member states and citizens.”

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Thursday

Antigoni Pitta

Two jailed for seven and eight years for cocaine trafficking

Anna Savva

Coronavirus: Covid advisors say measures will change gradually

Nick Theodoulou

Collective memory on show in new exhibition at Gloria Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Free self-tests reminder

Staff Reporter

130-km hike in support of leukaemia patients

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign