February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Cyprus Cyprus Business News Energy

EMGF Executive Council summit chaired by Cyprus approves work programme for 2022

By Source: Cyprus News Agency053
cyprus emgf mail business cairo egypt

Cyprus Energy Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Marios Panayides chaired the 17th Summit of the Executive Council of East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) which unanimously approved its work programme for 2022, including proposals tabled by Cyprus on energy transition, in Cairo, on Tuesday.

At the same time, Panayides and Hydrocarbons Service Director Stelios Nicolaides who accompanied him, had meetings with representatives of companies licensed in the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with whom they discussed developments in their energy programme, an Energy Ministry press release says.

In particular, Panayides and Nicolaides met on the sidelines of the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) with Shell Vice Chairman De la Rey Venter, Chevron Developing Countries Manager Chris Steel, Total Energies EP Cyprus B.V. Romain De La Martinière and Total Energies EP Cyprus B.V. Natural Gas Exploration Manager Michael Allain.

The 17th EMGF’s Executive Council summit was the first to be chaired by Cyprus since the assumption of the organisation’s presidency on January 1, the press release adds.

Delegates of EMGF members, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Palestine and France as well as observers, US, EU and the World Bank took part in the summit.

In an introductory address, Panayides thanked and congratulated the working groups and the EMGF secretariat on their studies results on critical matters which have to do with green energy transition and the best development of energy sources in the region.

“The summit unanimously approved the EMGF’s work programme for 2022, which included proposals by Cyprus on energy transition which will be implemented in cooperation with the Gas Industry Advisory Committee which takes part in the EMGF,” the press release adds.

The summit also discussed a second phase study on the long term strategy of EMGF, as well as the organisation’s staffing.

The Cypriot delegation also visited the Cypriot kiosk on EGYPS 2022, in which companies and organisations active in the natural gas sector, such as Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, Invest Cyprus, Multimarine, Atlas Offshore, Hill Internation and the CMMI Excellence Centre participated.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Police probe human-trafficking link in buffer zone twins’ case

Gina Agapiou

Renovated Larnaca museum aims to pull in crowds (photos, video)

Staff Reporter

Cypriot economy facing new prospects for development, Minister of Interior says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: New action plan for Cyprus airports in place from February 21

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Witchy’ perfume maker in her own world of scents

Theo Panayides

Paphos police probe assault on student in school

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign