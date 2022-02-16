EMGF Executive Council summit chaired by Cyprus approves work programme for 2022

Cyprus Energy Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Marios Panayides chaired the 17th Summit of the Executive Council of East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) which unanimously approved its work programme for 2022, including proposals tabled by Cyprus on energy transition, in Cairo, on Tuesday.
At the same time, Panayides and Hydrocarbons Service Director Stelios Nicolaides who accompanied him, had meetings with representatives of companies licensed in the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with whom they discussed developments in their energy programme, an Energy Ministry press release says.
In particular, Panayides and Nicolaides met on the sidelines of the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) with Shell Vice Chairman De la Rey Venter, Chevron Developing Countries Manager Chris Steel, Total Energies EP Cyprus B.V. Romain De La Martinière and Total Energies EP Cyprus B.V. Natural Gas Exploration Manager Michael Allain.
The 17th EMGF’s Executive Council summit was the first to be chaired by Cyprus since the assumption of the organisation’s presidency on January 1, the press release adds.
Delegates of EMGF members, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Palestine and France as well as observers, US, EU and the World Bank took part in the summit.
In an introductory address, Panayides thanked and congratulated the working groups and the EMGF secretariat on their studies results on critical matters which have to do with green energy transition and the best development of energy sources in the region.
“The summit unanimously approved the EMGF’s work programme for 2022, which included proposals by Cyprus on energy transition which will be implemented in cooperation with the Gas Industry Advisory Committee which takes part in the EMGF,” the press release adds.
The summit also discussed a second phase study on the long term strategy of EMGF, as well as the organisation’s staffing.
The Cypriot delegation also visited the Cypriot kiosk on EGYPS 2022, in which companies and organisations active in the natural gas sector, such as Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, Invest Cyprus, Multimarine, Atlas Offshore, Hill Internation and the CMMI Excellence Centre participated.