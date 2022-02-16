Luxury cedar cider humidor and its benefits

To preserve your cigars, the use of a cigar cellar is essential. Why do you need a cigar box for that?

Cigars need proper humidity when storing. The quality of your cigars will not be maintained if you do not use a humidor designed for cigars.

What are the characteristics of the Humidor?

Humidor for your cigars is one of the luxury products for storing your cigars. It is important to consider the materials used on the cigar box, or Humidor, as well as its features.

The Humidor is made up of Spanish cedar wood. Having the ability to repel insects found in tobacco, Spanish cedar wood is the ideal material for a cigar humidor. This type of material, cedarwood, can also maintain humidity and heat.

The Spanish cedarwood humidor is black and brown. The humidor is also equipped with a humidifier and a hygrometer. The humidifier and the hygrometer are placed inside the humidor. A separator is also placed inside this cigar box. The cigar splitter is adjustable according to the size and type of your cigars in the box.

Features of the Humidor cedar wood cigar boxes

It has been said that this humidor is made of Spanish cedarwood. The ability of cedarwood to retain moisture is already a plus. Your cigars would not be attacked by cigar critters, thanks to the natural repellent of cedarwood. The lid of the cellar is not made of glass so the colour of your cigar wrappers will not change because the light does not reach them.

Other than that, the humidifier and hygrometer will play an important role inside the humidor..

The humidifier will constantly control the humidity level inside and as for the hygrometer, it will be useful for checking the operation of the humidifier. The advantages of purchasing the Humidor do not end there.

This Humidor also has the capacity of a cigar cabinet, able to contain up to fifty cigars.

The number of cigars it can hold will depend on the size of your cigars. This humidor could have more capacity with medium-sized cigars than with large-sized ones. This is the reason for the storage space dimensions of your cigars in the Humidor brand humidor.

Despite this, this cellar is portable. It is possible to put this Humidor in your travel bag to preserve your cigars.