February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: 66 per cent of those in hospital are unvaxxed

By Jonathan Shkurko0479
covid 19 vaccinations at a doctor's office in berlin

Around two thirds of all coronavirus patients currently hospitalised have no history of vaccination against Covid-19, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

The data on current hospitalisations was published as part of the ministry’s efforts “to enhance transparency and proper information of citizens”.

It said that 66 per cent of hospitalised coronavirus patients have no vaccination history, 20 per cent have received the booster shot, while vaccinated patients with two vaccine doses or the single-dose Janssen jab account for two per cent of hospitalisations.

Twelve per cent of patients only had one vaccine dose from a two-dose vaccine. The data does not include post-covid patients that are still treated at the hospitals.

 

Related Posts

Government: Akel living in ‘virtual reality’ over cost of living

Anna Savva

Thalassaemia association hails national plan

Nick Theodoulou

Push for more bone marrow donors with easy-to-use registry stations

Gina Agapiou

Government will press ahead with CBM proposal at EU summit

Nick Theodoulou

Tour of Green Line for speaker of UK House of Commons

Staff Reporter

€8.871m in EU funds for Cyprus waste management plan

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign