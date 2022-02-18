February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia businesses fined a total of €2,500

By Gina Agapiou083
Checks

Three Nicosia businesses were booked for a total of €2,500 after employees were found working without a SafePass during 224 checks in the district, police said on Friday.

Two of the businesses were booked for €500 each and the third for €1,500, police said.

Five individuals were also fined for violating coronavirus protocols in the district.

According to police, the checks were part of 1,684 inspections carried out islandwide in the 24 hours that ended at 6am on Friday.

In Larnaca, a supermarket was fined €750 for failing to check its customers for a SafePass, while another three people were fined during 509 checks.

Two people were booked in Paphos after 110 checks, one in Famagusta following 390 inspections and two in Limassol after 209 checks.

No violations were reported after 99 checks by officers in Morphou and 149 checks of the traffic police.

 

