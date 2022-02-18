February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

UK Speaker visits the Bases as part of Cyprus trip

By Staff Reporter0182
visit by speaker of the house of commons to bfc, sir lindsay hoyle
Sir Lindsay Hoyle at Episkopi Officers Mess

Speaker of the UK House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, paid tribute to the men and women serving in British Forces Cyprus (BFC) during his visit to the Bases earlier this week, the Bases announced on Friday.

The MP for Chorley took over the role in November 2019, and after making history as the first ever sitting Speaker to make an official visit to Cyprus to address the House and meet with his Cypriot counterpart, Annita Demetriou, he was determined to thank military personnel for their “bravery and hard work”.

Sir Lindsay, an Honorary Colonel for 3 Medical Regiment, is a huge advocate for the Armed Forces and he visited troops in both Episkopi and RAF Akrotiri.

Speaking at the end of the three-day visit and shortly after a helicopter flight over the Western Sovereign Base Areas, he was quick to pay tribute to BFC personnel.

“This is global Britain at its best, this is our forwarding post, this is how we keep peace around the world,” he said of the Bases.

“The expertise we have here, meeting soldiers, and the fact that many of those soldiers have also served in Afghanistan, it has been a big day for me, a very moving day and it just shows the respect that we should have for the people who serve our country.

“Parliament makes decisions that matter to the Armed Forces and I want to be here to see the impact,” he added.

He also highlighted the close relationship between the UK and Cyprus, which he experienced first-hand during his visit.

The Speaker also drew some light-hearted parallels between his role in Westminster and the Armed Forces and he joked that the politicians back in Parliament could learn a lot from the military.

“There is a lot more discipline in the Armed Forces than I could ever have in Parliament. They are a rowdy lot in Westminster and a bit of discipline, and a bit of boot camp might do them a lot of good”.

