February 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

An eventful last weekend in February

By Eleni Philippou039
rainier ridao yuigz33sb 0 unsplash

With February almost over, the first signs of spring are showing. The days are longer, spirits (and measures) are lifted and events are multiplying. The closer we get to the sunnier months of the year, the more the island’s cultural agenda awakens. March seems to be a month with more events and performances and just before the carnival fever breaks out (even if it is tamer this year too), the last weekend of February has a few events in store.

In Nicosia, an arts and crafts bazaar will take place on Ledra Street on February 25, from 11am until 5pm. The Plan Be Plan it Be it organisation is putting together the bazaar featuring creations and crafts that volunteers of the European Solidarity Corps have made. Held outside the Peace venue on Ledra Street, just before the Green Line, the bazaar will donate all of the day’s proceeds to the Volunteer Doctors Cyprus NGO that sends doctors on humanitarian medical expeditions around the world.

On the following day, Conversation Café Cyprus is hosting another fun and casual gathering that, as always, invites people to meet up and engage in facilitated meaningful dialogue about topics that matter. This time, they are meeting at Meltemi at 7pm, a community space in old Nicosia for solidarity and culture to network and connect.

Sunday at the Pera Oreinis Cultural Centre will be all about the peculiar and stunning world of Gymnocalycium plants. These are commonly called chin cactus and are a South American species. On Sunday 27, the Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society Discussion Group is organising an exhibition all about this unique plant. The exhibition between 11am and 6pm, will feature various types of Gymnocalycium with details about their names and life, some of which will be for sale. Plant collectors, garden stores and flower shops will exhibit their collections, sharing a bit about the wonderful world of cacti with admirers.

 

Arts & Crafts Bazaar

Charity bazaar organised by Plan Be Plan it Be it. February 25. Ledras Street, Nicosia. 11am-5pm

Conversation Café Cyprus

Monthly meeting open to all to engage in conversation. February 26. Meltemi, Nicosia. 7pm-9pm. Free

Gymnocalycium Exhibition

Cactus exhibition organised by the Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society Discussion Group. February 27. Cultural Centre Pera Oreinis, Nicosia. 11am-6pm. Free for members, €2 for non-members

Related Posts

Foreign minister defends policy shift towards Turkey

Antigoni Pitta

President’s packed schedule seeks to enhance Cyprus’ political role

Antigoni Pitta

Coronavirus: 28 fines issued for violation of measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fourth arrest over massive drug haul last year

Antigoni Pitta

Funeral homes booked for operating without a licence

Antigoni Pitta

Foreign minister to meet EU foreign policy chief on Monday

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign