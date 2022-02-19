An eventful last weekend in February

With February almost over, the first signs of spring are showing. The days are longer, spirits (and measures) are lifted and events are multiplying. The closer we get to the sunnier months of the year, the more the island’s cultural agenda awakens. March seems to be a month with more events and performances and just before the carnival fever breaks out (even if it is tamer this year too), the last weekend of February has a few events in store.
In Nicosia, an arts and crafts bazaar will take place on Ledra Street on February 25, from 11am until 5pm. The Plan Be Plan it Be it organisation is putting together the bazaar featuring creations and crafts that volunteers of the European Solidarity Corps have made. Held outside the Peace venue on Ledra Street, just before the Green Line, the bazaar will donate all of the day’s proceeds to the Volunteer Doctors Cyprus NGO that sends doctors on humanitarian medical expeditions around the world.
On the following day, Conversation Café Cyprus is hosting another fun and casual gathering that, as always, invites people to meet up and engage in facilitated meaningful dialogue about topics that matter. This time, they are meeting at Meltemi at 7pm, a community space in old Nicosia for solidarity and culture to network and connect.
Sunday at the Pera Oreinis Cultural Centre will be all about the peculiar and stunning world of Gymnocalycium plants. These are commonly called chin cactus and are a South American species. On Sunday 27, the Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society Discussion Group is organising an exhibition all about this unique plant. The exhibition between 11am and 6pm, will feature various types of Gymnocalycium with details about their names and life, some of which will be for sale. Plant collectors, garden stores and flower shops will exhibit their collections, sharing a bit about the wonderful world of cacti with admirers.
Arts & Crafts Bazaar
Charity bazaar organised by Plan Be Plan it Be it. February 25. Ledras Street, Nicosia. 11am-5pm
Conversation Café Cyprus
Monthly meeting open to all to engage in conversation. February 26. Meltemi, Nicosia. 7pm-9pm. Free
Gymnocalycium Exhibition
Cactus exhibition organised by the Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society Discussion Group. February 27. Cultural Centre Pera Oreinis, Nicosia. 11am-6pm. Free for members, €2 for non-members