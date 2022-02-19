February 19, 2022

Coronavirus: 28 fines issued for violation of measures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency067
Twenty individuals and eight business owners or managers were fined by police across Cyprus in the 24 hours until Saturday morning after 2,149 checks for violation of Covid-19 measures.

In Nicosia in 644 checks, 11 individuals and two establishment owners were fined in Nicosia, while in Limassol from 182 checks four individuals and four business owners were reported.

In Larnaca from 492 checks, three individuals and one establishment owner were fined while in Paphos after 127 checks two more individuals and one more business owner were reported. In Famagusta and Morphou, after 323 and 194 checks respectively, no fines were issued.

 

