February 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister to meet EU foreign policy chief on Monday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency087
Foreign minister, Ioannis Kasoulides

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides will meet with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday in Brussels, an EU source said during a briefing ahead of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council.

The official added that this will be a meeting of friends since the two have known each other since they both served in the European Parliament.

Borrell was the president of the European Parliament between 2004 and 2007 and an MEP until 2009, while Kasoulides was an MEP for two terms between 2004 and 2013.

This will be the first official meeting between the two officials since Kasoulides assumed his duties in January.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

