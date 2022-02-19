February 19, 2022

Greece, Turkey to hold new round of exploratory talks next week

national seismic exploration vessel oruc reis in istanbul
File Photo: National seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis sails on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey

Greece and Turkey will hold a new round of exploratory talks on Feb. 22 in Athens, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, as the two NATO-allies seek to address their differences in the Mediterranean.

Greece and Turkey disagree on a range of issues from airspace to maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.

After a five-year hiatus and months of tensions, the two countries agreed last year to resume talks in an effort to reach common ground and allow for formal negotiations to begin.

Athens and Ankara have held three rounds of talks since then but they still appear far apart.

