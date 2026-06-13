The European Union saw 3 million unemployed people secure jobs during the first quarter of 2026, marking a significant period of transition within the continental labour market.

This figure represents 22.9 per cent of all individuals who were unemployed during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the latest data released by Eurostat.

During this same period, 7.1 million people, or 53.2 per cent of those initially unemployed, remained out of work.

Additionally, 3.2 million unemployed individuals, which accounts for 23.9 per cent of that cohort, transitioned out of the labour force entirely.

The report also tracked the movement of the existing workforce from the end of 2025.

Out of everyone in employment during the fourth quarter of 2025, 2.5 million people, or 1.2 per cent, became unemployed by the first quarter of 2026.

Furthermore, 4.4 million people, representing 2.1 per cent of the previously employed population, transitioned out of the labour force.

Data regarding those counted as outside the labour force in the fourth quarter of 2025 also showed notable activity.

From this group, 4.2 million individuals, or 3.7 per cent, successfully moved into employment by the first quarter of 2026.

Finally, 3.8 million people, or 3.3 per cent of that specific group, transitioned into unemployment.