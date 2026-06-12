Two black snakes were spotted at a beach in Protaras, with a video of them circulating on social media on Friday.

The snakes were seen moving around in the sand next to rocks in an approximate 5 metre distance from beachgoers.

“If you see one, don’t panic,” one commenter on visitcyprus said on Facebook.

Snakes are not a threat to humans and actually play an important role in the ecosystem by helping control rat populations and even feeding on venomous snakes.