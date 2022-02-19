February 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested over forged passport

By Staff Reporter00
A 36-year-old man was arrested at Larnaca airport for attempting to travel using forged documents, police said on Saturday.

Around 7.30 on Friday evening, the man, an asylum seeker, was stopped at passport control while trying to board a flight to London.

He was interrogated after the British passport he presented raised suspicions, and eventually admitted that it had been forged.

The man was arrested for impersonation and carrying forged documents and taken to Oroklini police station.

He will be held in custody until his appearance at Larnaca district court later in the day, where a remand is expected to be issued.

