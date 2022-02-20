February 20, 2022

Archbishop warns Synod not to electioneer, he is not about to retire

By Katy Turner
Archbishop Chrysostomos

Archbishop Chrysostomos has called on members of the Synod to behave within the framework of decency and seriousness.

Speaking to the CyBC, the leader of the church said some members were acting with ‘rage’ and are already camapaignng for who would be his successor.

He added they are saying the condition of his health has deteriorated and elections are coming. He remains, however, active, Chrysostomos said.

If they thought for one moment their behaviour would make him stand down they are wrong, he said, this is not going to happen.

“By deceiving the people and playing games with the parties, they will not become archbishops,” he stressed.

Some consultations would normally take place, he said, but should not involve money, bribes and games.

The archbishop is continuing t undergo chemotherapy as he has cancer.

 

