February 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrest for uploading material showing sexual abuse of children

By Katy Turner041
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for uploading material showing the sexual abuse of children online following a tip off from Europol.

The electronic crime division arrested him after he had been active on social media.

Based on a warrant, officers from the department searched the man’s house in Limassol on Sunday morning where they found two mobile phones which were taken away to be further examined.

The man was later arrested and appears to have admitted to the offence.

