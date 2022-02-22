February 22, 2022

Teenagers held in stolen motorbike case

Two teenagers were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday as police found them in an abandoned building with an allegedly stolen motorbike.

The 16-and 17-year-olds were found by the police at 3am to be working on a motorbike which had been reported stolen from its parking spot.

The Limassol teens attempted to abandon the scene but were cut off by officers. The owner of the bike was informed of the incident.

