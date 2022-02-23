February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Architects concerned over building safety after roof collapse

By Jonathan Shkurko0108
engineer

The Cyprus Architects Association on Wednesday said it has strong concerns about the current renovation practices of old buildings.

The association’s comments came after the roof of a building in the busy Anexartisias street in Limassol collapsed due to lack of concrete durability testing on Monday.

The building is owned by the Ayia Napa church and was erected in between 1969 and1970. The Metropolis of Limassol, which is responsible, has already arranged for restoration work to begin.

“There is an absolute need to appoint qualified architects, registered members of the Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) whenever old buildings need restoration,” the association said in a statement, warning that unqualified workers could endanger the outcome of the buildings’ renovation works, therefore creating safety risks.

“Any renovation project is required by law to have an appointed architect responsible for the coordination, guidance, organisation and completion of the works,” the association said.

Where older buildings are concerned, studies of static and structural safety are vital, it added.

Moreover, architects called for the use of funds from the EU Recovery and Sustainability Fund to create an electronic building database, “so that for the first time the government can have a real picture of the infrastructure in our cities, including when buildings are due to undergo maintenance or renovation.”

 

Related Posts

Energy ministry denies claims of buried chemicals at LNG site

Anna Savva

Students to strike over twice-yearly exams

Kyriacos Iacovides

Sixteen years for man who sexually abused boy for a decade

Anna Savva

Coronavirus: Thursday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

MPs seek clarifications on use of electronic tags on defendants

Anna Savva

Dancing returns after health minister approves protocol

Constantinos Tsindas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign