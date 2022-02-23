February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Thursday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter00
File Photo

Thirty-nine rapid testing sites on Thursday

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone
Lefkosia

(21 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
University Campus Healthcare Centre 9 am – 4 pm 99742888
Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 4 pm 77774400
Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos 12 pm – 2 pm 77774400
Lemesos

(6 units)

 Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 99942219
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Larnaka

(5 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Pafos

(4 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ammochostos

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Frenaros Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96678224

 

_________________

Ministry of Health

23 February 2022

 

 

