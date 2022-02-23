Live music gigs in Nicosia this week

As the carnival draw closer and various measures are lifted, more music events and more fun are being added to the island’s cultural agenda. In Nicosia, several bands and musical ensembles are getting together to put on lively performances.
On Thursday local, popular band will take the floor at Patio. The Papiyion Band for yet another Thursday will play popular covers and uplifting tracks throughout the night.
Come Friday and Sarah’s Jazz Club will fill with the signature blues sounds of well-known Cypriot band The Zilla Project. Emmanuel Vourakis, Loizos Pafitis and Stefanos Meletiou play original compositions as well as electrified versions of well-known blues classics, in an energetic and supercharged two-hour set. The band has been performing all over the major cities of Cyprus, in major festivals, big and small clubs and this Friday it returns to its home base, Nicosia.
Next at Sarah’s is the Erika Soteri band on Saturday. Erika’s sound is an eclectic mix and tends to marry a fusion of Soul, Jazz, Funk & RnB. She debuted in 2018 with her slinky neo-jazz song ‘Pablo’ and gained exposure on The Voice of Greece 2019, making it to the semi-finals. Since then, Erika has released several more successful singles, including ‘Caramel Cream’ and has performed with her band in festivals and venues all over Cyprus and UK.
Also happening on Saturday is a tribute to Billie Holiday. Vocalist Alice Ayvazian and pianist Loukas Louka will honour Lady Day, as the American jazz singer and songwriter was known, with a live performance at Kafeneio to Leoforio. Jazz songs made famous by Billie Holiday will sound on Saturday evening as the two local musicians pay tribute to her music, vocal style and legacy.
Patio Cocktail Bar
Papiyion band play live. February 24. Patio Cocktail Bar, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 22-664488
The Zilla Project
Live blues sounds by local band. February 25. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm. Live music 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711
Erika Soteri
Erika Soteri and her four-member band perform live. February 26. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm. Live music 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711
Tribute to Billie Holiday
Live performance by vocalist Alice Ayvazian and pianist Loukas Louka. February 26. Kafeneio to Leoforio, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 97-748177