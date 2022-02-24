February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Friday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Gina Agapiou040
Photo: CNA

A total of 36 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Friday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.

Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

People must also carry proof of identity.

 

District Location Hours Telephone
Nicosia

(17 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
Ayios Spyridonas Church, (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Ayiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Limassol

(6 sites)

 Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 99942219
Larnaca

(6 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Aradippou Industrial Area – Andreou Brothers parking (Makita) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99776811
Paphos

(4 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Famagusta

(3 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 9 am – 6 pm 96678224

 

 

