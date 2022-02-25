February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Changes in CovScan app for businesses

By Staff Reporter
covscan cy

The CovScan Cyprus application has been adapted following the latest health ministry decrees to automatically check compliance with regulations for specific places or premises, the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy has announced.

The new upgrade aims to simplify SafePass checks and provide new possibilities for the confirmation of the authenticity of the European Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC), it said.

Members of the public will not have to re-issue/renew their certificate since this upgrade concerns only the CovScan Cyprus application.

“As of February 24, 2022, the application allows the user to select the place/premise on the basis of which the check regulations corresponding to each location will be automatically uploaded.”

The check through the application is performed by scanning the QR code indicated on the certificate. Depending on the measures applied to the place/premise, the CovScan Cyprus application will present the following results:

– Green: Certificate is valid.

– Red: Certificate is not valid.

It is recalled that for the use of the above functions it is necessary to update the CovScan to version 1.5.7.

Frequently asked questions about how the application works can be found at: EUDCC Portal.

