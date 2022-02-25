February 25, 2022

Free testing locations for eligible groups on Saturday

By Staff Reporter
A total of 65 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Saturday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.

Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases, a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

People must also carry proof of identity.

 

District Location Operating hours Telephone
Nicosia

(25 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 8:30 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Ayiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Psimolofou Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 99742888
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Astromeritis Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank) 9 am – 5 pm 99969931
Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Ayia Varvara Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Klirou Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 70000166
Arediou Community Council 2 pm – 6 pm 70000166
Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 5 pm 77774400
Limassol

(16 sites)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 99154344
IC’ (Ayios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street 8:30 am – 6 pm 99942219
Tricherousa 26th Primary School 8:30 am – 6 pm 99177224
Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area 8:30 am – 5 pm 99146623
Palodia Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Trachoni Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 77774400
Pelendri Community Council 9 am – 12 pm 94057623
Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros 1 pm – 5 pm 94057623
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall 10 am – 3 pm 99969931
Trimiklini Community Council (old Primary School) 10 am – 3 pm 96659317
Larnaca

(10 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Xylotymvou Old Market Building 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Mosfiloti Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout) 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Zygi Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Paphos

(8 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall(main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Timi Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tsada Community Council Square 9 am – 1 pm 26100377
Giolou Community Clinic 2 pm – 5 pm 26100377
Famagusta

(6 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 8:30 am – 6 pm 96659317
Frenaros Community Council 8:30 am – 6 pm 99154344
Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic 8:30 am – 1 pm 96659317
Achna Forest Community Clinic 2 pm – 6 pm 96659317

 

 

