Free testing locations for eligible groups on Saturday

A total of 65 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Saturday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.
Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases, a vaccination card must be shown.
Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
People must also carry proof of identity.
|District
|Location
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Nicosia
(25 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Ayiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Astromeritis Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|9 am – 5 pm
|99969931
|Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Ayia Varvara Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Klirou Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|70000166
|Arediou Community Council
|2 pm – 6 pm
|70000166
|Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council
|1:30 pm – 5 pm
|77774400
|Limassol
(16 sites)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|9 am – 5 pm
|99154344
|IC’ (Ayios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|Tricherousa 26th Primary School
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|8:30 am – 5 pm
|99146623
|Palodia Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Trachoni Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|77774400
|Pelendri Community Council
|9 am – 12 pm
|94057623
|Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros
|1 pm – 5 pm
|94057623
|Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
|10 am – 3 pm
|99969931
|Trimiklini Community Council (old Primary School)
|10 am – 3 pm
|96659317
|Larnaca
(10 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Xylotymvou Old Market Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Mosfiloti Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Zygi Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Paphos
(8 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall(main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Timi Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Tsada Community Council Square
|9 am – 1 pm
|26100377
|Giolou Community Clinic
|2 pm – 5 pm
|26100377
|Famagusta
(6 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Frenaros Community Council
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 1 pm
|96659317
|Achna Forest Community Clinic
|2 pm – 6 pm
|96659317