What’s Eaten Where: Honduras

Honduras is the original Banana Republic. Coined in 1904 by writer O. Henry, the term initially referred to Honduras’ dependency on its banana exports. Even today, agriculture accounts for close to 20 per cent of the nation’s GDP – though, after the devastation of Hurricane Mitch, its coffee that’s taken over.
Hardly a tourist destination, the country is among the least-visited and poorest places in the world. And today violence and gang warfare continue to wreak havoc. Which is a shame, because the country has a lot to offer: a rich history, stunning scenery, and delicious cuisine…
The cuisine is simply scrumptious: the country’s 10 million residents enjoy a spectrum of flavours and textures that fuse indigenous Lenca cooking with influences from the Caribbean, Spain, and Africa. Breakfast is often baleadas: fried or scrambled eggs, refried beans, avocado, sweet fried plantains, and tortillas alongside salty sour cream and queso fresco, or fresh cheese.
Carneada is the lunchtime favourite, an unofficial national food that’s either a dish (consisting of various cuts of grilled beef marinated in sour orange juice, salt, pepper and spices) or a get-together at which barbequed meat takes centre stage. Either way, it’s always accompanied by a feast of chimol salsa (chopped tomatoes, onion and cilantro with lemon and spices), roasted plátanos (sweet plantains), spicy chorizos, olanchano cheese, tortillas, and refried mashed beans.
Casamiento is served everywhere, a concoction of rice and frijoles cheles (refried red beans) that appears alongside everything from tajadas (fried green bananas) to yojoa (a local fish that’s salted and spiced before being deep fried). And so is tapado olanchano, a richly-flavoured stew that includes smoked pork ribs and sausage, plantains, cassava and chicharrón (a type of fried pork belly or rinds), as well as coconut milk for sweetness and body.
Dessert is often rosquillas (a traditional Honduran doughnut, made from corn), alcitrones (sliced fruit in syrup), or torrejas con miel – the local version of French toast, made with fried panela bread dipped in a mixture of eggs, cinnamon, and sweet cloves. And to drink, it’s either horchata (a rice-based drink with cinnamon and sugar), or guífiti – a highly alcoholic rum-based beverage that’s been around for centuries. Or perhaps coffee!