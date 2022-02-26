February 26, 2022

Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen’s emotional return

Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to action 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest

Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday.

Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute and Newcastle took full advantage with Joelinton heading them in front.

Joe Willock made it 2-0 after a Newcastle counter-attack shortly before halftime.

Brentford barely threatened the Newcastle goal and even an emotional debut appearance for Christian Eriksen as a 51st-minute substitute could not spark a response.

Eriksen, who joined as a free agent in January, was making his first competitive appearance since collapsing eight months ago from a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

In the end it was a cruise for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle whose goalkeeper Martin Dubravka did not have a serious save to make until well into stoppage time.

Newcastle moved above sliding Brentford into 14th place while the London side’s eighth defeat in nine games left them in 15th place, only three points above the 18th-placed Burnley who have three games in hand.

