February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate cyclist death

By Staff Reporter00

A 31-year-old man who fell into a riverbed while cycling on Wednesday, died as a result of his injuries, police said on Sunday.

Ramandeep Singh, from India was cycling on Markariou street in Klirou when at around 6:15pm, under circumstances that are being investigated, fell into a riverbed about six metres deep.

He was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, a state pathologist concluded that Singh’s death was a result of a head injury due to a road accident.

Investigations continue.

