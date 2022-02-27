February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Section of Nicosia – Limassol highway closed due to works

By Staff Reporter00

A section of the Nicosia – Limassol highway will be closed from 12pm due to works expected to be wrapped up by midnight.

The affected areas will be towards the direction to Limassol from the Latsia exit until the entrance at the Idali industrial area for the first phase, and until the Kotsiatis entrance in the second phase.

According to a police announcement, traffic from Nicosia to Limassol will be directed from the Latsia exit to the old road between Nicosia to Limassol. Drivers will be able to return to the highway by 5pm as part of phase one of the works, through the Idali industrial area entrance.

At the second phase, vehicles will be able to access the highway from 5pm until 12am through Kotsiatis.

 

