February 28, 2022

Bassoon and piano recital at The Shoe Factory

As part of its Cyprus Artists Series, which is dedicated to the endorsement of leading Cypriot musicians, the Pharos Arts Foundation presents a recital this March with the highly talented Cypriot bassoonist Mavroudes Troullos who will join forces with pianist Lily Maisky. On March 10, the two musicians will take the stage to present an exciting and diverse programme of works for and transcribed for bassoon and piano.

Prize-winner in a number of competitions, including First Prizes in the Grand Prize Virtuoso International Music Competitions in Amsterdam, Paris and London in 2019, Mavroudes has appeared in such prestigious venues and festivals as Philharmonie in Paris, Royal Albert Hall and Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and he frequently teams up with prominent musicians, including Lily Maisky.

Described by BBC Music Magazine as “an exceptional pianist”, and praised for her grace, vigour and composure, Lily has appeared in recital in many of the world’s important venues – Vienna’s Musikverein and Konzerthaus, Hamburg’s Elbphilarmonie, New York’s Carnegie Hall, Tokyo’s Suntory Hall, and Teatro Colon in Argentina.

For their recital in Nicosia on March 10 at The Shoe Factory, Mavroudes and Lily will perform works by Saint-Saëns, Bloch, Bartók, Verdalle, Hersant, Tchaikovsky, Scriabin, Rachmaninov and Piazzolla, especially accommodated for the bassoon and piano.

 

Bassoon and Piano Recital

With musicians Mavroudes Troullos and pianist Lily Maisky. March 10. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15, 20. Tel: 22-663871

 

