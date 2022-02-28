February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five shop owners fined for violating Covid decrees

By Source: Cyprus News Agency097
Coronachecks

Police fined 23 individuals and five shop owners for violating coronavirus measures in the 24 hours leading to 6am on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that the force carried out a total of 2,143 checks throughout the island.

In Nicosia, police carried out 519 checks reporting two people, in Limassol 166 checks were carried out with two people fined, in Larnaca one shop owner and four people were fined following 459 checks, in Paphos two people and three shop owners were fined after 151 checks, in Famagusta 13 people were fined following 557 checks, while in the Morphou no fines were issued following 1,446 checks.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

