February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No kites on Green Monday near Larnaca airport

By Iole Damaskinos0202
green monday 07
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Larnaca municipality has announced that the flying of kites in the area of Larnaca Airport and specifically in aircraft approach areas must be avoided on Green Monday as it poses a danger to flights.

Areas considered at highest risk of undesirable incident are Aliki – Tekke, Mackenzie beach, Kiti and Pervolia.

 

